SAP ABAP Developer (Expert level) hybrid/contract (0742) TB – Gauteng Midrand

- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
- Providing business case input in terms of benefits and risks.
- Preparing test data for testing of user stories
- Execute and/or support testing activities, for example: unit testing, system integration tests, regression testing, user acceptance testing, security testing.
- Analyze and scope end-user authorization roles.
- Preparing user manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
- Preparing cut-over strategy, e.g., data migration.
- Go-live preparation and post go-live support.
- Change Management – Manage changes and present to relevant CAB.
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
- Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving, and closing operational and maintenance tickets within SLA’s.
- Development debugging.
- Interact with consultants of other modules.
- Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.
- Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process
- Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.
- Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & experience required:
- Relevant Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering.
- 10 years of SAP ABAP development experience required.
- SAP Certification.
- 5-8 years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications.
- Experience in Logistics preferred.
Technical skills required:
- Ability to work as part of a team with the Agile Working Methodology.
- Level 1 process integration knowledge across multiple SAP Modules.
- Level 1 technical (incl. infrastructure) integration knowledge across multiple technologies.
- SAP S/4 HANA.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
- Willingness to engage foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers & culture differences.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- SAP ABAP
- ABAP Developer