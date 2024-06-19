SAP ABAP Developer (Expert level) hybrid/contract (0742) TB – Gauteng Midrand

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

  • Providing business case input in terms of benefits and risks.

  • Preparing test data for testing of user stories

  • Execute and/or support testing activities, for example: unit testing, system integration tests, regression testing, user acceptance testing, security testing.

  • Analyze and scope end-user authorization roles.

  • Preparing user manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

  • Preparing cut-over strategy, e.g., data migration.

  • Go-live preparation and post go-live support.

  • Change Management – Manage changes and present to relevant CAB.

  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

  • Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving, and closing operational and maintenance tickets within SLA’s.

  • Development debugging.

  • Interact with consultants of other modules.

  • Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

  • Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process

  • Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

  • Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & experience required:

  • Relevant Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering.

  • 10 years of SAP ABAP development experience required.

  • SAP Certification.

  • 5-8 years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications.

  • Experience in Logistics preferred.

Technical skills required:

  • Ability to work as part of a team with the Agile Working Methodology.

  • Level 1 process integration knowledge across multiple SAP Modules.

  • Level 1 technical (incl. infrastructure) integration knowledge across multiple technologies.

  • SAP S/4 HANA.

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

  • Willingness to engage foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers & culture differences.

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

