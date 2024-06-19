SAP ABAP Developer (hybrid) contract (2628) TB

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for business blueprint document.

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc.

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules.

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing.

Preparing the cut-over strategy for MM objects.

Preparing user manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Go-live preparation and post go-live support.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Handling tickets and tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Executing the analysis and resolution of production support calls.

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them.

Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests).

Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results.

Carrying out regression testing and interact with consultants of other modules.

User interface transactional solutions.

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & experience required:

Relevant Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering.

7 years of SAP ABAP experience required.

Technical skills required:

SAP Module Configuration.

Development documentation.

Analyze and solve SAP Module issues.

Conduct SAP module process configuration.

Update and maintain all SAP module functional documentation.

Analyze and scope end-user authorization roles.

Conduct unit tests, integration tests and system integration security tests.

SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA.

Data services, BAPIs, Eclipse IDE & SAP Web IDE.

SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard.

SAP Cloud Platform & SAP Solution Manager ChaRM.

SAP Business Workflow & SAP MM-Purchasing.

SAP Ariba network & SAP Ariba Guided Buying.

SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration & SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Desired Skills:

ABAP

SAP ABAP

ABAP Developer

