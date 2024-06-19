Senior Functional Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

We currently have an opportunity for a Senior Functional Testers. The Senior Functional Tester is primarily responsible for assessing and maintaining, with little supervision, a level of quality for the systems and products offered to clients, and to help the development team identify and mitigate problems early in the process as well as to verify and validate that the product meets the stated requirements / specifications.

7+ years’ experience working in a Quality Assurance environment.

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous.

Product-specific knowledge about the related position and/or legislation would be advantageous.

Understanding of agile methodologies.

Test plans and Test Packs creation.

Test Plan and test cases Reviews.

Knowledge and execution of the different types of testing methods.

Ensuring that products adhere to company and industry quality standards.

Experience in brainstorming ideas to create solutions for identified problems.

Documenting of results and findings after technical analysis were carried out.

Using Jira and Confluence and X-ray (nice to have).

Using tools like Postman for API testing.

Create test plans and test cases.

Execute test cases.

Review test plans and test cases created by other QA Engineers.

Assist support team with system queries.

Assist Technical team with analysis and problem solving.

Improve product quality by making recommendations for change.

Identify, log, document and track bugs identified through the QA process.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

