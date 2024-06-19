Senior SAP ABAP Developer (hybrid) contract (2350) TB – Gauteng Midrand

- Provide a code review quality assurance service to our customers.
- Reviewing proposed solutions and code changes, based on learned knowledge of existing system design and company global development guidelines.
- Carry out visual logic checks, code inspector and virtual forge checks.
- Document findings, coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Work as part of a team with the Agile Working Methodology.
- Engage with foreign customers overcoming possible language barriers & culture differences.
- Work daily with Confluence and JIRA and SAP Solution Manager.
- Mediate between developers and functional team members and engage directly with product owner(s) and external partner feature team(s) for the respective projects/maintenance/operations requirements.
- Technical oversight of developments on SAP systems that run global business processes spanning the supply, warehouse logistics and sales of automotive parts.
- Prepare reports for CAB (Change Advisory Board) and attend CAB meetings.
- Attend team meetings, including stand-ups, sprint review, sprint retrospectives, sprint planning meetings etc.
- Go-live preparation and post go-live support.
- Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation for projects and processes.
- Analyze complex technical issues and provide innovative solutions.
- Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to the company development environment.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & experience required:
- Relevant Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering.
- 10 years of SAP ABAP development experience required.
- SAP S/4HANA Certification.
Technical skills required:
- Reporting (Classical and Interactive) ABAP List Viewer (ALV).
- ABAP Object Oriented Programming (OOP).
- Dialog Programming & SAP Script and Smartforms.
- Batch Data Capture (BDC).
- Function Modules and BAPI’s.
- Enhancements and Modifications (BADIs, Enhancement Spots, BTE’s & User Exits).
- Interfacing: RFC’s, Web API’s, ALE/ IDocs, Web Services, Object Linking and Embedding (OLE).
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.
- Work closely with other developers, architects, and stakeholders to ensure seamless integration of company specific technologies.
- Provide mentorship and guidance to junior team members.
Desired Skills:
- SAP ABAP
- ABAP
- ABAP Developer