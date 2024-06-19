Senior SAP ABAP Developer (hybrid) contract (2350) TB – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 19, 2024

  • Provide a code review quality assurance service to our customers.

  • Reviewing proposed solutions and code changes, based on learned knowledge of existing system design and company global development guidelines.

  • Carry out visual logic checks, code inspector and virtual forge checks.

  • Document findings, coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

  • Work as part of a team with the Agile Working Methodology.

  • Engage with foreign customers overcoming possible language barriers & culture differences.

  • Work daily with Confluence and JIRA and SAP Solution Manager.

  • Mediate between developers and functional team members and engage directly with product owner(s) and external partner feature team(s) for the respective projects/maintenance/operations requirements.

  • Technical oversight of developments on SAP systems that run global business processes spanning the supply, warehouse logistics and sales of automotive parts.

  • Prepare reports for CAB (Change Advisory Board) and attend CAB meetings.

  • Attend team meetings, including stand-ups, sprint review, sprint retrospectives, sprint planning meetings etc.

  • Go-live preparation and post go-live support.

  • Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation for projects and processes.

  • Analyze complex technical issues and provide innovative solutions.

  • Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to the company development environment.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & experience required:

  • Relevant Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering.

  • 10 years of SAP ABAP development experience required.

  • SAP S/4HANA Certification.

Technical skills required:

  • Reporting (Classical and Interactive) ABAP List Viewer (ALV).

  • ABAP Object Oriented Programming (OOP).

  • Dialog Programming & SAP Script and Smartforms.

  • Batch Data Capture (BDC).

  • Function Modules and BAPI’s.

  • Enhancements and Modifications (BADIs, Enhancement Spots, BTE’s & User Exits).

  • Interfacing: RFC’s, Web API’s, ALE/ IDocs, Web Services, Object Linking and Embedding (OLE).

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

  • Work closely with other developers, architects, and stakeholders to ensure seamless integration of company specific technologies.

  • Provide mentorship and guidance to junior team members.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP ABAP
  • ABAP
  • ABAP Developer

