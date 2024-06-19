Software Engineer (Fully remote)

Our client is looking for a Software Engineer to join their dynamic team to assist with ongoing maintenance of existing products and to participate in the development of new, exciting and enhanced products and solutions for the HR industry. This is a great opportunity to join an exciting company. This role is diverse, challenging, and interesting. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.

This position requires an individual who is able to develop new solutions and enhance existing SAAS products.

This position allows for the opportunity to work remotely. Time zone: SAST.

Activities will include:

Development of software products;

Maintenance on existing systems;

System testing;

Creating and maintaining system documentation/technical specifications;

Understanding business requirement documents, project scopes and specifications.

Requirements:

Skills and Qualifications:

A tertiary qualification would be preferred;

2+ years programming experience;

Motivated team worker and self-starter;

Knowledge of corporate HR processes would be beneficial but not essential;

Knowledge and experience developing with: HTML, CSS, C#, MVC, ASP.NET 4.0/4.5 and above, SQL Server 2016+, AWS EC2 with a focus on ROS;

Experience with Plinq, Interfaces and Web API’s advantageous;

Exposure to AI integration advantageous;

2+ years experience with AWS environments;

Experience with Mobile optimisation;

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent documentation skills;

Excellent communication skills.

Our clients are people who are:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently;

Courageous and passionate;

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;

Ethical and responsible;

Professional, trustworthy, and keen.

