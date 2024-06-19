Test Analyst

Join this industry leader and cement your long-term career!

Our client in the telecoms industry is looking to appoint an experienced and qualified Test Analyst to be responsible for designing, developing, and executing quality assurance and control processes, test strategies, test plans and test cases that verify software conformance to defined acceptance criteria.

You will be doing functional and regression testing and be responsible for data integrity and fault finding; developing test case scenarios and test case design; test execution and reporting

Qualifying criteria:

Matric

ISTQB – Foundation testing certification is a must

3 years relevant testing experience

Experience in software testing including methodologies (agile, functional and non-functional), test planning, test case development, execution, and quality assessment of test cases

Extensive experience developing test cases and test scenarios from story cards/use cases and/or requirements specifications.

Desired Skills:

Test analyst

About The Employer:

Industry leader and employer of choice that offers an excellent working environment and company culture

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Pension

Learn more/Apply for this position