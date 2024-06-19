Test Analyst

REQUIREMENTS:
- IT Diploma
- ISTQB – Foundation testing certification is a must
- Agile, functional and non-functional
- Understands development practices and structures; SQL and database query tools
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Responsible for designing, developing, and executing qaulity assurance and control processes, test strategies, test plans and test cases that verify software conformance to defined acceptance criteria
- Develops test plan, approach and scope
- Provide test estimates for project and incidents
- Analyse requirements for completeness, correctness and clarity, to drive the testing effort
- Defines test scenarios
- Test case design
- Define test targets and objectives with manager
- Identify and create necessary test data
- Analyse metrics for quality assessments
- Works within the project team and test team to address issues and report status
- Debug the development and execution of test scripts against test targets
