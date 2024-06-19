Test Analyst

Jun 19, 2024

REQUIREMENTS:

  • IT Diploma
  • ISTQB – Foundation testing certification is a must
  • Agile, functional and non-functional
  • Understands development practices and structures; SQL and database query tools

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Responsible for designing, developing, and executing qaulity assurance and control processes, test strategies, test plans and test cases that verify software conformance to defined acceptance criteria
  • Develops test plan, approach and scope
  • Provide test estimates for project and incidents
  • Analyse requirements for completeness, correctness and clarity, to drive the testing effort
  • Defines test scenarios
  • Test case design
  • Define test targets and objectives with manager
  • Identify and create necessary test data
  • Analyse metrics for quality assessments
  • Works within the project team and test team to address issues and report status
  • Debug the development and execution of test scripts against test targets

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Agile
  • Functional
  • Test Cases
  • Test Scripts
  • Test scenarios
  • Non-functional Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position