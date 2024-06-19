Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Requirements:

The company requires the services of a Test Analyst in the Technology Department. We require a self-starter with an outgoing personality and the ability to communicate at all levels. The successful candidate will be required to facilitate Testing within the Technology testing team.

Key duties and responsibilities:

Responsible for designing, developing, and executing quality assurance and control processes, test strategies, test plans and test cases that verify software conformance to defined acceptance criteria.

In addition to functional and regression testing, the Test Analyst is responsible for quality assurance of non-functional areas such as data integrity and fault finding on systems.

Responsibilities include but not limited to, linking test cases to business/systems requirements to ensure traceability, execute test cases, log defects and the creation of test ware.

Responsible for supporting the business users during user acceptance testing.

Test Strategy/approach/plan:

Develops test plan, approach and scope.

Provide test estimates for project & incidents.

Provides input to continuously improve test methodology.

Establishes and implements approach for managing test data.

Requirements Management:

Reviews functional requirements.

Analyse requirements for completeness, correctness and clarity, to drive the testing effort.

Has a clear grasp of capabilities that business wants to establish to shape scenarios.

Developing Test Scenarios:

Defines test scenarios.

Test Case Design.

Develops test cases with per system functionality.

Define test targets.

Define objectives with manager.

Analyses and develops the proper test coverage with the stake holders.

Traces requirements to test cases to verify test coverage.

Test Execution:

Manage own test preparation and execution activities.

Identify and create necessary test data.

Executes scenario-based test cases.

Analyse metrics for quality assessment.

Reporting:

Traces coverage and clearance.

Provides input to standard test metrics and reporting.

Works within the project team and test team to address issues and report status.

Defect Management:

Debug the development and execution of test scripts against test targets.

Analyse test failures.

Priorities defects logged with development team.

User Acceptance Testing:

Work with Business to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric or Equivalent certification.

ISTQB – Foundation testing certification is a must.

3 years relevant testing experience (encompassing the skills and knowledge listed below).

Experience in software testing including methodologies (agile, functional and non-functional), test planning, test case development, execution, and quality assessment of test cases.

Extensive experience developing test cases and test scenarios from story cards/use cases and/or requirements specifications.

Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills and strong attention to detail.

Possesses good understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance concepts across the SDLC.

Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision support.

Understands development practices and structures; SQL & database query tools.

Has experience with Requirements Management, Test Management and Defect Management Tools.

Willing to work extended hours.

Willing to travel.

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Metrics

Quality Assurance

Software

System Testing

Test Cases

Test Plans

