business Analyst – SQL at Financial technology sector – Gauteng Sandown

A well established on growing company in the Financial technology sector is looking for your experience as a business Analyst – with at least 2 – 3 years solid SQL expertise

Very URGENT to join the team

The Business Analyst will fill the role of being a vital link between the Data Management capacity and business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment.

Key responsibilities

Analysis and manipulation of client data

Analysis and documentation of client financial processes

Including “as is” and “to be” documents

Drawing up of Business Requirement Documents

Drawing up of Technical Requirement Documents

Configuration and supporting of application software

Drawing up Architectural diagram’s

Basic project management

Key requirements

Qualifications

B.Com, B.Sc. or B.Eng. degree with computer related subjects as majors.

Training will be provided

Experience

Must have experience in Microsoft SQL

Attributes

excellent communication skills /Well spoken verbally and written in the english language

fit into a corporate environment

deadline driven

handle a fast paced enviroment

Desired Skills:

business analyst

Process Modelling

Analyse Business Processes

Business analysis

Data Analysis

Requirement Gathering

SQL

Data Management

financial processes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Technolgy sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

R360000.00 – R 600000.00 per annum depending on experience

