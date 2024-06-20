business Analyst – SQL at Financial technology sector – Gauteng Sandown

A well established on growing company in the Financial technology sector is looking for your experience as a business Analyst – with at least 2 – 3 years solid SQL expertise
Very URGENT to join the team
The Business Analyst will fill the role of being a vital link between the Data Management capacity and business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment.
Key responsibilities
- Analysis and manipulation of client data
- Analysis and documentation of client financial processes
- Including “as is” and “to be” documents
- Drawing up of Business Requirement Documents
- Drawing up of Technical Requirement Documents
- Configuration and supporting of application software
- Drawing up Architectural diagram’s
- Basic project management
Key requirements
Qualifications
- B.Com, B.Sc. or B.Eng. degree with computer related subjects as majors.
- Training will be provided
Experience
- Must have experience in Microsoft SQL
Attributes
- excellent communication skills /Well spoken verbally and written in the english language
- fit into a corporate environment
- deadline driven
- handle a fast paced enviroment
Desired Skills:
- business analyst
- Process Modelling
- Analyse Business Processes
- Business analysis
- Data Analysis
- Requirement Gathering
- SQL
- Data Management
- financial processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Technolgy sector
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R360000.00 – R 600000.00 per annum depending on experience