business Analyst – SQL at Financial technology sector

Jun 20, 2024

A well established on growing company in the Financial technology sector is looking for your experience as a business Analyst – with at least 2 – 3 years solid SQL expertise
Very URGENT to join the team

The Business Analyst will fill the role of being a vital link between the Data Management capacity and business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment.

Key responsibilities

  • Analysis and manipulation of client data
  • Analysis and documentation of client financial processes
  • Including “as is” and “to be” documents
  • Drawing up of Business Requirement Documents
  • Drawing up of Technical Requirement Documents
  • Configuration and supporting of application software
  • Drawing up Architectural diagram’s
  • Basic project management

Key requirements

Qualifications

  • B.Com, B.Sc. or B.Eng. degree with computer related subjects as majors.
  • Training will be provided

Experience

  • Must have experience in Microsoft SQL

Attributes

  • excellent communication skills /Well spoken verbally and written in the english language
  • fit into a corporate environment
  • deadline driven
  • handle a fast paced enviroment

Desired Skills:

  • business analyst
  • Process Modelling
  • Analyse Business Processes
  • Business analysis
  • Data Analysis
  • Requirement Gathering
  • SQL
  • Data Management
  • financial processes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Technolgy sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • R360000.00 – R 600000.00 per annum depending on experience

