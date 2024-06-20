C# Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Permanent position for client based in Pretoria East – Menlyn

We require a Software Developer that will work with experienced developers in an Agile environment. You will work with us on web & mobile application development.

Our small but dedicated team were chosen for their skill and expertise. Our company is well established in the industry and we mainly work on products and projects that we find challenging and interesting. Beware, if you are looking for corporate experience with lots of red-tape and bureaucracy then this might not be for you.

Land this job and you will get involved in full stack mobile and web-based development amongst a team of highly skilled Devs who are evolving and working with progressive apps and technologies.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in:

Visual Studio and Microsoft’s .Net stack

C#

SQL Server (T-SQL)

Angular/Typescript

HTML5 & CSS

Good knowledge and understanding of:

Front-end programming (e.g. Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML, CSS etc)

OOP Principles

REST APIs

Source Control Tools (Git)

To make you stand out above the rest:

Xamarin Forms

You have a passion for working with current and new web technologies and you are proactive about your own learningand development. Above all, we want candidates to be excited about technology and eager to learn new things every day. Our developers are proactive, always looking at new technologies, sometimes “cutting edge” and sometimes “bleeding edge”.

Desired Skills:

C#

developer

