Cloud Database Engineer

Essential Skills Requirements:
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
- Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.
- Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases
- Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred)
- Optional PostgreSQL knowledge in cloud environment
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience
- At least 3 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development
- Fluent business English
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Sql
- PostgresQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years