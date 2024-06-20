Cloud Database Engineer

Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of automotive technology? Our client is seeking a skilled Cloud Database Engineer to join their dynamic team! ???

Essential Skills Requirements:

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.

Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases

Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred)

Optional PostgreSQL knowledge in cloud environment

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

ITIL process knowledge and work experience

At least 3 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development

Fluent business English

If you are kenen for this opportunity, hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

Oracle Sql

PostgresQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

