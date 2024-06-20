Cloud Engineer

Details of Role:
- Implement and manage FinOps practices to optimize cloud spending and improve cost efficiency.
- Conduct regular cost analysis, identify cost drivers, and recommend optimisation strategies.
- Utilise Native Azure services for building and managing cloud infrastructure.
- Design, deploy, and manage compute instances and storage solutions in Azure.
- Utilise Infrastructure as Code principles to automate the provisioning and management of infrastructure.
- Develop and maintain backup strategies in alignment with business continuity requirements.
- Implement and enhance cloud automation processes to streamline deployment and operations.
- Collaborate with DevOps teams to integrate CI/CD pipelines and automate operational tasks.
Job Type:
- Permanent
Workplace type:
- Hybrid
Location:
- Johannesburg, South Africa
Experience Level:
- Bachelors Degree in IT/ Computer Science
- with a focus on FinOps and Native Azure services
- DevOps experience in cloud deployment
- Azure and/or AWS experience
- Infrastructure as code experience
Essential Certifications
- Azure Certifications
- Virtualisation certification
- AWS Certifications
- IaC Certifications
- Container Platform Certifications
Key Technology experience
- Ansible
- Chef
- Python
- SQL (eg. MS SQL, PostgreSql)
- Agile
- DevOps
- Terraform
- SonarQube / SonarCloud
- Sonatype Nexus
- Azure DevOps
- Azure
- AWS
- Kubernetes
Desired Skills:
- Terraform
- Python
- Virtualisation
- FinOps
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree