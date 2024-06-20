Cloud Engineer – Gauteng Braamfontein

Jun 20, 2024

Details of Role:

  • Implement and manage FinOps practices to optimize cloud spending and improve cost efficiency.
  • Conduct regular cost analysis, identify cost drivers, and recommend optimisation strategies.
  • Utilise Native Azure services for building and managing cloud infrastructure.
  • Design, deploy, and manage compute instances and storage solutions in Azure.
  • Utilise Infrastructure as Code principles to automate the provisioning and management of infrastructure.
  • Develop and maintain backup strategies in alignment with business continuity requirements.
  • Implement and enhance cloud automation processes to streamline deployment and operations.
  • Collaborate with DevOps teams to integrate CI/CD pipelines and automate operational tasks.

Job Type:

  • Permanent

Workplace type:

  • Hybrid

Location:

  • Johannesburg, South Africa

Experience Level:

  • Bachelors Degree in IT/ Computer Science
  • with a focus on FinOps and Native Azure services
  • DevOps experience in cloud deployment
  • Azure and/or AWS experience
  • Infrastructure as code experience

Essential Certifications

  • Azure Certifications
  • Virtualisation certification
  • AWS Certifications
  • IaC Certifications
  • Container Platform Certifications

Key Technology experience

  • Ansible
  • Chef
  • Python
  • SQL (eg. MS SQL, PostgreSql)
  • Agile
  • DevOps
  • Terraform
  • SonarQube / SonarCloud
  • Sonatype Nexus
  • Azure DevOps
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

  • Terraform
  • Python
  • Virtualisation
  • FinOps

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

