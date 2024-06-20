CNC Programmer , Setter & Operator

A dynamic manufacturing organization based in the East Rand is looking to employ a CNC Programmer / Setter with extensive experience working on lathe machinery and 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Formal Trade as a Fitter & Turner, Millwright or Toolmaker

Valid Driver’s License & Own Vehicle

Experience in Manual Programming & Setting

Extensive experience on Fanuc Controls

Experience working on Lath Machinery (Essential)

Plan machining operations by reviewing work orders, blueprints, engineering plans, materials, specifications

Programming mills and lathes by entering instructions

Analyze drawings, blueprints, and design data in order to calculate correct part dimension for machines, tool selection, machine speeds, and feed rates

Set up and operate CNC equipment as needed

Use precision measuring instruments

Read Instrumentation and gauges

Perform periodic checks on equipment and solve problems as detected

Work on computerized CAD system

Ability to read and interpret drawings

Ensure that a constant clear line of communication is maintained with operators and setters more importantly during shift change overs.

Desired Skills:

setter

operator

programmer

Employer & Job Benefits:

No Benefits

