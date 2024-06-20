CNC Programmer , Setter & Operator – Gauteng Gauteng

A dynamic manufacturing organization based in the East Rand is looking to employ a CNC Programmer / Setter with extensive experience working on lathe machinery and 5 years’ experience in a similar role.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Formal Trade as a Fitter & Turner, Millwright or Toolmaker
- Valid Driver’s License & Own Vehicle
- Experience in Manual Programming & Setting
- Extensive experience on Fanuc Controls
- Experience working on Lath Machinery (Essential)
- Plan machining operations by reviewing work orders, blueprints, engineering plans, materials, specifications
- Programming mills and lathes by entering instructions
- Analyze drawings, blueprints, and design data in order to calculate correct part dimension for machines, tool selection, machine speeds, and feed rates
- Set up and operate CNC equipment as needed
- Use precision measuring instruments
- Read Instrumentation and gauges
- Perform periodic checks on equipment and solve problems as detected
- Work on computerized CAD system
- Ability to read and interpret drawings
- Ensure that a constant clear line of communication is maintained with operators and setters more importantly during shift change overs.
Desired Skills:
- setter
- operator
- programmer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- No Benefits