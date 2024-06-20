CNC Programmer , Setter & Operator – Gauteng Gauteng

Jun 20, 2024

A dynamic manufacturing organization based in the East Rand is looking to employ a CNC Programmer / Setter with extensive experience working on lathe machinery and 5 years’ experience in a similar role.
Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • Formal Trade as a Fitter & Turner, Millwright or Toolmaker
  • Valid Driver’s License & Own Vehicle
  • Experience in Manual Programming & Setting
  • Extensive experience on Fanuc Controls
  • Experience working on Lath Machinery (Essential)
  • Plan machining operations by reviewing work orders, blueprints, engineering plans, materials, specifications
  • Programming mills and lathes by entering instructions
  • Analyze drawings, blueprints, and design data in order to calculate correct part dimension for machines, tool selection, machine speeds, and feed rates
  • Set up and operate CNC equipment as needed
  • Use precision measuring instruments
  • Read Instrumentation and gauges
  • Perform periodic checks on equipment and solve problems as detected
  • Work on computerized CAD system
  • Ability to read and interpret drawings
  • Ensure that a constant clear line of communication is maintained with operators and setters more importantly during shift change overs.

Desired Skills:

  • setter
  • operator
  • programmer

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • No Benefits

