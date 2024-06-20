Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

We’re looking for a Data Engineer to join our Cape Town based team.

The successful person must be based in Cape Town as there will be a requirement to go into the office 3 times per week.

This will be for an initial 12 month contract.

The purpose of this position is modelling data to provide clean, accurate datasets so that different users within the team can work with them. This role entails transforming, testing, and documenting data assets.

– Model raw data into clean, tested, and reusable datasets making it easier for other analysts and other stakeholders to view and understand data in the data lake.

– In-depth understanding of data warehousing concepts, as well as experience with ETL (extract, transform, load) tools and processes is essential to designing data pipelines.

– Support in defining data quality expectations and provide ongoing tracking and monitoring of performance of data systems and models.

– Set software engineering best practices for analytics such as:

– Version control to trace the history of changes in datasets and roll back to older versions if something goes wrong.

– Data unit testing to examine small chunks of data transformations for quality and correspondence to the set tasks; and

– Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) to ensure up-to-date and reliable data.

– Work with data scientists and analytics to collect and clean data for analysis.

– Develop, validate, and execute algorithms and predictive models to collect, merge, analyse, extract, and interpret large and complex datasets.

– Use data to investigate complex problems, detect patterns and extrapolate insights that delivers business value and impact.

– Design data models, as well as, developing and maintaining data pipelines.

Relevant IT/ Data Qualification

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid way of work – 3 days onsite)

Initial 12 month contract

+5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer

Excellent knowledge of Cloud based technology (AWS or Azure) and use of other various data science toolkits such as Python/R, PySpark, Git, Bash, Ubuntu/Linux, SQL, Docker, REST APIs, PowerBI

Experience delivering project outcomes using design thinking, lean and agile principles.

Experience in a retail and Financial Services is beneficial

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

