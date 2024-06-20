Development Team Lead

Our client is looking for a Development Lead, who will play a pivotal role in shaping their Tech ecosystem, optimising productivity, and driving excellence in product design, development, and deployment.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and execute a comprehensive development strategy aligned with business objectives.
- Lead, mentor and develop the Development Team, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation and excellence .
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather feedback and ensure product relevance and effectiveness.
- Manage timelines, budgets and resources to ensure successful product releases and implementations.
- Grow professionally and develop personal competence in a rapidly scaling organisation.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree / Diploma.
- Certifications in PM.
- Advanced Python proficiency for developing scalable and maintainable code, focusing on Web Development Python Frameworks (Flask, Django, FastAPI).
- Cloud Engineering: Advanced proficiency in public cloud platforms such as AWS. Ability to design, implement, and manage cloud infrastructure and services.
- Open-Source Development would be beneficial.
- Familiarity with open-source licensing, community engagement, and leveraging open-source tools and libraries.
- Data Automation & Integration: Proficiency in automating data workflows and integrating diverse data sources to streamline processes and enhance data accuracy, Apache airflow experience a bonus.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Team Development
- Flask
- Django
- Cloud Engineering
- AWS
- Open Source
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years