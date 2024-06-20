Development Team Lead – Gauteng Pretoria West

Jun 20, 2024

Our client is looking for a Development Lead, who will play a pivotal role in shaping their Tech ecosystem, optimising productivity, and driving excellence in product design, development, and deployment.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and execute a comprehensive development strategy aligned with business objectives.
  • Lead, mentor and develop the Development Team, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation and excellence .
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather feedback and ensure product relevance and effectiveness.
  • Manage timelines, budgets and resources to ensure successful product releases and implementations.
  • Grow professionally and develop personal competence in a rapidly scaling organisation.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma.
  • Certifications in PM.
  • Advanced Python proficiency for developing scalable and maintainable code, focusing on Web Development Python Frameworks (Flask, Django, FastAPI).
  • Cloud Engineering: Advanced proficiency in public cloud platforms such as AWS. Ability to design, implement, and manage cloud infrastructure and services.
  • Open-Source Development would be beneficial.
  • Familiarity with open-source licensing, community engagement, and leveraging open-source tools and libraries.
  • Data Automation & Integration: Proficiency in automating data workflows and integrating diverse data sources to streamline processes and enhance data accuracy, Apache airflow experience a bonus.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Team Development
  • Flask
  • Django
  • Cloud Engineering
  • AWS
  • Open Source

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

