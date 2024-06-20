Development Team Lead – Gauteng Pretoria West

Our client is looking for a Development Lead, who will play a pivotal role in shaping their Tech ecosystem, optimising productivity, and driving excellence in product design, development, and deployment.

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute a comprehensive development strategy aligned with business objectives.

Lead, mentor and develop the Development Team, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation and excellence .

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather feedback and ensure product relevance and effectiveness.

Manage timelines, budgets and resources to ensure successful product releases and implementations.

Grow professionally and develop personal competence in a rapidly scaling organisation.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree / Diploma.

Certifications in PM.

Advanced Python proficiency for developing scalable and maintainable code, focusing on Web Development Python Frameworks (Flask, Django, FastAPI).

Cloud Engineering: Advanced proficiency in public cloud platforms such as AWS. Ability to design, implement, and manage cloud infrastructure and services.

Open-Source Development would be beneficial.

Familiarity with open-source licensing, community engagement, and leveraging open-source tools and libraries.

Data Automation & Integration: Proficiency in automating data workflows and integrating diverse data sources to streamline processes and enhance data accuracy, Apache airflow experience a bonus.

Desired Skills:

Python

Team Development

Flask

Django

Cloud Engineering

AWS

Open Source

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

