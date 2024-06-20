IBM Software Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

o Knowledge of various content management systems like IBM FileNet, IBM Content Manager, Microsoft SharePoint, OpenText, etc.
o Understanding of how these systems store, manage, and retrieve content.
o Proficiency in Java, as ICI is often customized using Java.
o Knowledge of other languages like JavaScript, Python, or scripting languages as needed for integration tasks.
o Experience with RESTful and SOAP web services.
o Ability to develop and consume APIs to integrate different content repositories.
o Proficiency in working with XML and JSON data formats, as they are commonly used in content integration.
o Understanding of enterprise integration patterns and best practices.
o Experience with integration tools and middleware solutions.
o Knowledge of SQL and experience with relational databases like Oracle, SQL Server, or DB2.
o Understanding of NoSQL databases may also be beneficial.
o Experience with authentication and authorization mechanisms.
o Understanding of security protocols like OAuth, SAML, and LDAP.
o Knowledge of application servers such as IBM WebSphere, Apache Tomcat, or JBoss.
o Experience with deployment, configuration, and monitoring of these servers.
o Understanding of content federation concepts and how to implement synchronization between different repositories.
o Experience with tools and techniques for data synchronization and replication
Desired Skills:
- IBM
- Software Developer
- ICI