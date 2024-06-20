IBM Software Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

o Knowledge of various content management systems like IBM FileNet, IBM Content Manager, Microsoft SharePoint, OpenText, etc.

o Understanding of how these systems store, manage, and retrieve content.

o Proficiency in Java, as ICI is often customized using Java.

o Knowledge of other languages like JavaScript, Python, or scripting languages as needed for integration tasks.

o Experience with RESTful and SOAP web services.

o Ability to develop and consume APIs to integrate different content repositories.

o Proficiency in working with XML and JSON data formats, as they are commonly used in content integration.

o Understanding of enterprise integration patterns and best practices.

o Experience with integration tools and middleware solutions.

o Knowledge of SQL and experience with relational databases like Oracle, SQL Server, or DB2.

o Understanding of NoSQL databases may also be beneficial.

o Experience with authentication and authorization mechanisms.

o Understanding of security protocols like OAuth, SAML, and LDAP.

o Knowledge of application servers such as IBM WebSphere, Apache Tomcat, or JBoss.

o Experience with deployment, configuration, and monitoring of these servers.

o Understanding of content federation concepts and how to implement synchronization between different repositories.

o Experience with tools and techniques for data synchronization and replication

Desired Skills:

