Intermediate C# Software Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking to hire a skilled C# full stack software developer to help with the development of their current projects. Your duties will primarily revolve around building software by writing code, as well as modifying software to fix errors, adapt it to new hardware, improve its performance, or upgrade interfaces.

Responsibilities:

Executing full lifecycle software development (SDLC)

Adhere to the company agile methodology

Attend daily standups remotely remotely

Where required attend sprint planning sessions at the company head office

Writing clean, efficient, accurate code based on company best practice and specifications.

Integrate software components into a fully functional software system.

Fixing and improving existing software. Modifying such software to fix errors, adapting it to new hardware, improving its performance, or upgrading interfaces.

Testing and deploying programs and systems. New, enhancements and bug releases.

Aid and support the coaching and training of other team members to ensure all developers are confident in the use of software applications

Consulting with departments or customers on project requirements, status, support, and enhancements.

Working with customers or departments on technical issues including software system design and maintenance.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field, or equivalent work experience

Minimum three + years’ experience in software development, programming, and working in an Agile environment.

Collaborate with team members to determine best practices and client requirements for software

Proven experience as a software developer (software engineer) or in a similar role

Knowledge of coding languages, systems, patterns, and methodologies:

– C#

– MS SQL; T-SQL

– Web API 2 / Core & Rest web services

– .NET Core

– ASP.Net

– WinForms; UWP

– Entity Framework 6+

– Entity Framework Core

– SSRS

– MVC

– MSSQL Server

– HTML 5

– JavaScript

– Git

– JIRA

– Agile development methodologies

– Word Press

– Woo commerce

Excellent problem-solving skills. Resourceful and troubleshooting aptitude

Excellent communication skills

Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

16 Days Annual Leave

Remote Position subject to work from office quarterly

Desired Skills:

