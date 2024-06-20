Intermediate Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

We are seeking an Intermediate Java Developer to join our Enterprise Architecture Team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for translating CRS and PRS into executable code, ensuring the application performs as required, and releasing source code with zero defects. This is a permanent position based in Sandton with a hybrid work model.

Key Responsibilities

Source Code Development:

Implement technical specifications using Java and other relevant languages.

Produce source code following technical standards and update reference documentation.

Collaborate with BAs and Architects on technical issues, documenting logic and database changes.

Unit Testing:

Conduct unit testing and address any defects found.

Provide updates to BAs and assist in reviewing defects during testing.

Ensure source code is released with zero defects.

Peer Review:

Participate in code reviews to ensure consistent application of standards and effective use of libraries.

Defect Analysis:

Respond to escalated incidents and log issues in the tracking system.

Conduct preliminary analysis on issues and validate build stability.

Qualifications and Skills

Behavioral Skills:

Strong learning orientation, analytical problem-solving, prioritization, planning, and stress management.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in technical writing, software development within SDLC, and data modeling.

Knowledge of Java, IDE, JUnit, SQL, Oracle, SpringBoot, Hibernate, Angular, Atlassian DevOps, Git, Bitbucket, Bamboo, and SonarQube.

Education and Experience:

Matric with English and Mathematics.

Relevant tertiary qualification is beneficial.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in source code development.

Understanding of SDLC processes, UML, unit testing, database structure design, and technical change control.

Employment Equity

We are an Equal Opportunities employer, committed to the Employment Equity Plan and Targets. We encourage applications from candidates with various disabilities.

Join us and be part of a team that is not only focused on financial success but also on igniting positive and meaningful change within our society. Apply today!

