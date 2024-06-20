IT Specialist at Kryterion Online – Western Cape Century City

Role Description :

This is a full-time on-site role for an Information Technology Specialist located in Century City. The IT Specialist will be responsible for network administration, troubleshooting, network security, and providing customer service. Other responsibilities may include system maintenance and support, software installation and configuration, and user training and support.

Requirements :

Must have a grade 12 certificate or equivalent.

Must be able to work Monday to Sunday rotational shifts between 10 am and 9 pm (2 days off)

Own transport

Criminal Clear

Desired Skills:

Network Administration

Information Technology

Software Installation

System Support

Troubleshooting

Network Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Company Description

Kryterion, Inc. is a leading provider of software solutions for developing and delivering exams. Our Webassessor™ platform simplifies and automates test scheduling, registration, payment, grading, reporting, and item editing. We offer a range of services including psychometric services and professional services. Our solutions are flexible, affordable, and easy-to-use, empowering both clients and test takers.

