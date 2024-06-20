Mid-Senior .Net Full Stack Developer (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Mid-Senior .Net Full Stack Developer is sought by a dynamic & family-owned Agricultural business in Joburg to develop and maintain its .Net applications, focusing on C# Web API, MAUI, Xamarin, and a Blazor app. However, any additional technologies may be leveraged, depending on the problem that is being solved. This role involves both front-end and back-end development, ensuring the seamless operation and integration of systems across all departments. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/IT or related field or equivalent proof of proficiency in relevant technologies with at least 3 years work experience and tech tools including Blazor, .Net, Entity Framework, SQL Server Management Studio, Office 365, SharePoint.

DUTIES:

Design, develop, and maintain applications using C# Web API for backend and MAUI, Xamarin for mobile apps, and Blazor for web clients.

Employ MVVM architecture to facilitate Unit Testing and ensure robust application design.

Utilize NUnit and XUnit for comprehensive Unit Testing across both frontend and backend.

Integrate and customize SyncFusion and Telerik components within applications.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align IT solutions with business needs, ensuring timely delivery and quality of projects.

Continuously innovate and contribute to the improvement of systems, processes, and technologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent proof of proficiency in relevant technologies.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 3 years of experience in Software Development, with a strong focus on .Net frameworks.

Proficiency in Blazor, .Net, Entity Framework, SQL Server Management Studio, and database design.

Experience with Office 365, SharePoint, and network infrastructure management is preferred.

Demonstrated ability in Project Management and working collaboratively in team environments.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to communicate effectively.

Flexibility to adapt to evolving IT needs and software projects.

Strong commitment to continuous learning and adapting to new technologies and methodologies.

Ability to lead and contribute to various IT and Software Development projects.

A keen interest in Agriculture and the ability to apply technology solutions to enhance business operations.

