.NET Tech Lead – Gauteng Gauteng

Are you a seasoned developer with a passion for leadership and innovation? We’re seeking a talented and motivated .NET Tech Lead to join our team. In this role, you’ll play a critical role in leading a team of developers and delivering high-quality software solutions to our clients. You’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

Leading the Development Process Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing, and software quality. Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDDs and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow. Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software. Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation. Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required. Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems.

Supporting the Scrum Master Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos, and Scrum-related meetings Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline, and progress for the delivery of working software. Assist in setting up a robust out-of-hours support process. Assist in the prioritization of bugs and defects.

Providing Guidance and Mentoring Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code. Provide technical leadership to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship. Identify and encourage areas for growth, education, and development within the team.

General Responsibilities Analysis and Design. Technical design review and approval. BitBucket Admin. Confluence Updates. Review estimates and weighting. Code reviews and merges. SOW review. UAT Handover review. Support Handover review. Test cases review. Automation test review. Support Test Lead. Review deployment artifacts. Identify the deployment team. Support production deployments. Keep master updated. Highlight risks/ issues/ dependencies. Team training/ skilling-up sessions. Encourage DevOps culture, tools, and processes. Monitor Emails/ Slack/ Telegram and respond timeously. Development (MS).



Your expertise:

Self-starting Leader capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Developer with at least 6 years experience with 2 years Technical Leadership experience.

C#.NET/ VB.Net

Angular 6, 7, 8.

MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.

LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery.

CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

SQL Server or Relational Database experience.

Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS) experience/knowledge an advantage

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

