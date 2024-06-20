Network Administrator

Jun 20, 2024

Job Summary

  • Secure and maintain the organisation’s computer systems’ network
  • Maintain a reliable, secure and efficient data communications network

Key Performance Areas

  • Plan and Set Up Network Infrastructure
  • Maintain High Availability Network Infrastructure
  • Conduct Research on Latest Networking Practices
  • Perform General Administrative Functions

Key Tasks (By KPA for clarity)

  • Plan and Set Up Network Infrastructure
  • Specify network requirements and design solutions
  • Implement, configure and maintain LAN
  • Implement, configure and maintain WAN
  • Assist System Administrators
  • Plan and report on network capacity within the company
  • Negotiate and provide reciprocal network support and access between the company and third party vendors

Maintain High Availability Network Infrastructure

  • Set up user accounts, permissions and passwords
  • Install and configure network equipment to update/fix hardware/software issues
  • Install and integrate new server hardware and applications
  • Support and administer third-party applications (Network and Firewall applications)
  • Maintain computer networks and systems including software, Virtual hosts, VPNs, routers and other physical hardware
  • Tune network performance
  • Check for and respond to network security and connectivity alerts and incidents
  • Monitor network performance (availability, utilization, throughput and latency) and test for weaknesses
  • Update virus protection software to keep data and communications protected
  • Diagnose and identify root causes of network and security issues.
  • Research and resolve network performance issues in a timely manner
  • Provide accurate solutions to problems escalated from the 1st line support team
  • Provide remote infrastructure support/troubleshooting within agreed SLAs
  • Monitor and respond to new capacity threshold alerts

Conduct Research on Latest Networking Practices

  • Identify and review appropriate software updates, patches and firmware releases
  • Research and make network recommendations on server system operations
  • Research and review networking best practices and applications

Perform General Administrative Functions

  • Define network policies and procedures
  • Communicate networking issues to other IT Teams, Supervisors and management
  • Resolve software and hardware configuration issues for users
  • Track system’s end of life and specify replacements when needed.
  • Document existing systems and formulate comprehensive plans for the implementation of new systems
  • Establish and maintain a good working relationship with customers
  • Undertake Extraneous-to-IT Activities

Other requirements

  • Undertake cross-functional tasks for, and provide assistance to, System Administrators
  • Liaise with third party providers in a professional manner.
  • Undertake UPS operational/functionality checks per prescribed checklist(s)
  • Check that OEM UPS suppliers’ maintenance regimes are completed per SLA
  • Process “first point of contact” calls for UPS and systems issues and/or failures
  • Retrieve camera footage for managers’/supervisors’ review
  • Monitor and maintain camera hardware and cabling
  • Occasional night-time driving and working

Physical activities

  • Must be able to carry heavy loads (minimum 20 Kg)
  • Working at heights and in confined spaces
  • Exposed to sharp and jagged finishes to infrastructure and equipment

When the job will be performed

  • Typically, during standard working hours (Monday to Friday 08:00 – 17:00)
  • Occasional after hours call outs (including weekends and public holidays)
  • Scheduled standby and call out shifts

Where the job will be performed

  • Predominantly Benoni based
  • When required data centres and other sites

Essential Qualifications (Have-to-Have)

  • Matric
  • A+ Certificate
  • N+ Certificate
  • Linux LPIC-1
  • OR
  • An equivalent certification at NQF Level 7 (e.g. Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Aruba Certified Switching Associate (ACSA), Fortigate)

Desirable Qualifications (Nice-to-Have)

  • MCSE
  • MCIPT
  • Fortigate NSE 4

Essential Experience (Have-to-Have)

  • Proven experience in a network administrator role
  • Verifiable experience in the design and implementation of routing and switching in large-scale, multi-vendor networks (Aruba, Cisco).
  • Direct experience in Network Security (e.g. Sophos, Fortigate)
  • Applied experience with Aruba routing and switches
  • Practical experience with wireless networks
  • Relevant experience with firewalls, Internet VPNs remote implementation, troubleshooting, and problem resolution

Desirable Experience (Nice-to-Have)

  • Hands on experience in Windows server 2019-2016, hyper v, Designing and Implementing a Server
  • Practicable experience with Infrastructure, Linux Server, Microsoft Systems
  • Working experience with VMware

Desired Skills:

  • ccna
  • lan
  • wan

