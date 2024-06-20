Network Administrator – Gauteng Turffontein

Job Summary
- Secure and maintain the organisation’s computer systems’ network
- Maintain a reliable, secure and efficient data communications network
Key Performance Areas
- Plan and Set Up Network Infrastructure
- Maintain High Availability Network Infrastructure
- Conduct Research on Latest Networking Practices
- Perform General Administrative Functions
Key Tasks (By KPA for clarity)
- Plan and Set Up Network Infrastructure
- Specify network requirements and design solutions
- Implement, configure and maintain LAN
- Implement, configure and maintain WAN
- Assist System Administrators
- Plan and report on network capacity within the company
- Negotiate and provide reciprocal network support and access between the company and third party vendors
Maintain High Availability Network Infrastructure
- Set up user accounts, permissions and passwords
- Install and configure network equipment to update/fix hardware/software issues
- Install and integrate new server hardware and applications
- Support and administer third-party applications (Network and Firewall applications)
- Maintain computer networks and systems including software, Virtual hosts, VPNs, routers and other physical hardware
- Tune network performance
- Check for and respond to network security and connectivity alerts and incidents
- Monitor network performance (availability, utilization, throughput and latency) and test for weaknesses
- Update virus protection software to keep data and communications protected
- Diagnose and identify root causes of network and security issues.
- Research and resolve network performance issues in a timely manner
- Provide accurate solutions to problems escalated from the 1st line support team
- Provide remote infrastructure support/troubleshooting within agreed SLAs
- Monitor and respond to new capacity threshold alerts
Conduct Research on Latest Networking Practices
- Identify and review appropriate software updates, patches and firmware releases
- Research and make network recommendations on server system operations
- Research and review networking best practices and applications
Perform General Administrative Functions
- Define network policies and procedures
- Communicate networking issues to other IT Teams, Supervisors and management
- Resolve software and hardware configuration issues for users
- Track system’s end of life and specify replacements when needed.
- Document existing systems and formulate comprehensive plans for the implementation of new systems
- Establish and maintain a good working relationship with customers
- Undertake Extraneous-to-IT Activities
Other requirements
- Undertake cross-functional tasks for, and provide assistance to, System Administrators
- Liaise with third party providers in a professional manner.
- Undertake UPS operational/functionality checks per prescribed checklist(s)
- Check that OEM UPS suppliers’ maintenance regimes are completed per SLA
- Process “first point of contact” calls for UPS and systems issues and/or failures
- Retrieve camera footage for managers’/supervisors’ review
- Monitor and maintain camera hardware and cabling
- Occasional night-time driving and working
Physical activities
- Must be able to carry heavy loads (minimum 20 Kg)
- Working at heights and in confined spaces
- Exposed to sharp and jagged finishes to infrastructure and equipment
When the job will be performed
- Typically, during standard working hours (Monday to Friday 08:00 – 17:00)
- Occasional after hours call outs (including weekends and public holidays)
- Scheduled standby and call out shifts
Where the job will be performed
- Predominantly Benoni based
- When required data centres and other sites
Essential Qualifications (Have-to-Have)
- Matric
- A+ Certificate
- N+ Certificate
- Linux LPIC-1
- OR
- An equivalent certification at NQF Level 7 (e.g. Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Aruba Certified Switching Associate (ACSA), Fortigate)
Desirable Qualifications (Nice-to-Have)
- MCSE
- MCIPT
- Fortigate NSE 4
Essential Experience (Have-to-Have)
- Proven experience in a network administrator role
- Verifiable experience in the design and implementation of routing and switching in large-scale, multi-vendor networks (Aruba, Cisco).
- Direct experience in Network Security (e.g. Sophos, Fortigate)
- Applied experience with Aruba routing and switches
- Practical experience with wireless networks
- Relevant experience with firewalls, Internet VPNs remote implementation, troubleshooting, and problem resolution
Desirable Experience (Nice-to-Have)
- Hands on experience in Windows server 2019-2016, hyper v, Designing and Implementing a Server
- Practicable experience with Infrastructure, Linux Server, Microsoft Systems
- Working experience with VMware
Knowledge and Skills
- Solid familiarity with backup and recovery software and methodologies
- Intense knowledge of internet protocols, services and standards.
- Solid understanding of network automation, telemetry, and SDN (Software Defined Networking)
- Knowledgeable in network security standards, best practices, and implementation of them to operating procedures and configurations.
- Strong understanding of physical cabling
- Practicable knowledge of best practices around management, control, and monitoring of server infrastructure
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent problem solving skills
- Exceptional organising skills
- Ability to diagnose and resolve product, hardware and performance issues independently
- Ability to set up and configure server hardware
- Strong scripting skills
- Robust ability to configure and maintain networking stacks.
Attributes (Keep short and relevant – Max 5)
- Attention to detail/accuracy.
- Able to work in a team and independently.
- Deadline conscious.
- Calm under pressure.
- Responsible and accountable.
- Self-motivated.
- Honest, Hardworking and Humble
Assets Controlled.
- What level and value of ASSETS does this role control?
- All Network Assets at Data Centres, Server Rooms and in transport under business insurance.
