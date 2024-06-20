Network Administrator – Gauteng Turffontein

Job Summary

Secure and maintain the organisation’s computer systems’ network

Maintain a reliable, secure and efficient data communications network

Key Performance Areas

Plan and Set Up Network Infrastructure

Maintain High Availability Network Infrastructure

Conduct Research on Latest Networking Practices

Perform General Administrative Functions

Key Tasks (By KPA for clarity)

Plan and Set Up Network Infrastructure

Specify network requirements and design solutions

Implement, configure and maintain LAN

Implement, configure and maintain WAN

Assist System Administrators

Plan and report on network capacity within the company

Negotiate and provide reciprocal network support and access between the company and third party vendors

Maintain High Availability Network Infrastructure

Set up user accounts, permissions and passwords

Install and configure network equipment to update/fix hardware/software issues

Install and integrate new server hardware and applications

Support and administer third-party applications (Network and Firewall applications)

Maintain computer networks and systems including software, Virtual hosts, VPNs, routers and other physical hardware

Tune network performance

Check for and respond to network security and connectivity alerts and incidents

Monitor network performance (availability, utilization, throughput and latency) and test for weaknesses

Update virus protection software to keep data and communications protected

Diagnose and identify root causes of network and security issues.

Research and resolve network performance issues in a timely manner

Provide accurate solutions to problems escalated from the 1st line support team

Provide remote infrastructure support/troubleshooting within agreed SLAs

Monitor and respond to new capacity threshold alerts

Conduct Research on Latest Networking Practices

Identify and review appropriate software updates, patches and firmware releases

Research and make network recommendations on server system operations

Research and review networking best practices and applications

Perform General Administrative Functions

Define network policies and procedures

Communicate networking issues to other IT Teams, Supervisors and management

Resolve software and hardware configuration issues for users

Track system’s end of life and specify replacements when needed.

Document existing systems and formulate comprehensive plans for the implementation of new systems

Establish and maintain a good working relationship with customers

Undertake Extraneous-to-IT Activities

Other requirements

Undertake cross-functional tasks for, and provide assistance to, System Administrators

Liaise with third party providers in a professional manner.

Undertake UPS operational/functionality checks per prescribed checklist(s)

Check that OEM UPS suppliers’ maintenance regimes are completed per SLA

Process “first point of contact” calls for UPS and systems issues and/or failures

Retrieve camera footage for managers’/supervisors’ review

Monitor and maintain camera hardware and cabling

Occasional night-time driving and working

Physical activities

Must be able to carry heavy loads (minimum 20 Kg)

Working at heights and in confined spaces

Exposed to sharp and jagged finishes to infrastructure and equipment

When the job will be performed

Typically, during standard working hours (Monday to Friday 08:00 – 17:00)

Occasional after hours call outs (including weekends and public holidays)

Scheduled standby and call out shifts

Where the job will be performed

Predominantly Benoni based

When required data centres and other sites

Essential Qualifications (Have-to-Have)

Matric

A+ Certificate

N+ Certificate

Linux LPIC-1

OR

An equivalent certification at NQF Level 7 (e.g. Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Aruba Certified Switching Associate (ACSA), Fortigate)

Desirable Qualifications (Nice-to-Have)

MCSE

MCIPT

Fortigate NSE 4

Essential Experience (Have-to-Have)

Proven experience in a network administrator role

Verifiable experience in the design and implementation of routing and switching in large-scale, multi-vendor networks (Aruba, Cisco).

Direct experience in Network Security (e.g. Sophos, Fortigate)

Applied experience with Aruba routing and switches

Practical experience with wireless networks

Relevant experience with firewalls, Internet VPNs remote implementation, troubleshooting, and problem resolution

Desirable Experience (Nice-to-Have)

Hands on experience in Windows server 2019-2016, hyper v, Designing and Implementing a Server

Practicable experience with Infrastructure, Linux Server, Microsoft Systems

Working experience with VMware

Knowledge and Skills

Solid familiarity with backup and recovery software and methodologies

Intense knowledge of internet protocols, services and standards.

Solid understanding of network automation, telemetry, and SDN (Software Defined Networking)

Knowledgeable in network security standards, best practices, and implementation of them to operating procedures and configurations.

Strong understanding of physical cabling

Practicable knowledge of best practices around management, control, and monitoring of server infrastructure

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Excellent problem solving skills

Exceptional organising skills

Ability to diagnose and resolve product, hardware and performance issues independently

Ability to set up and configure server hardware

Strong scripting skills

Robust ability to configure and maintain networking stacks.

Attributes (Keep short and relevant – Max 5)

Attention to detail/accuracy.

Able to work in a team and independently.

Deadline conscious.

Calm under pressure.

Responsible and accountable.

Self-motivated.

Honest, Hardworking and Humble

Assets Controlled.

What level and value of ASSETS does this role control?

All Network Assets at Data Centres, Server Rooms and in transport under business insurance.

