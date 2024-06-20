Project Manager (Junior to Intermediate) – Remote Remote

Our client is looking for a passionate and organised individual who loves driving delivery in a fast-paced environment. Do you have a knack for keeping projects on track, managing delivery and fostering collaboration? If so, we want to hear from you!

Qualifications and experience

? Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (engineering, science, business, project management)

? 1-2 years of experience in project management or a related field (such as research or operations)

Knowledge and skills:

? Project Management (methodologies & software)

? Research & Data Analysis

? Experience in the Healthcare industry is advantageous.

? Communication & Interpersonal Skills

? Problem-Solving & Critical Thinking

? Time Management & Organisation

Responsibilities:

? Drive the execution of experiments (software products) within the lab.

? Develop and maintain detailed project plans, timelines, and budgets.

? Manage project resources effectively, ensuring tasks are allocated appropriately.

? Facilitate communication and collaboration across diverse teams.

? Proactively identify and mitigate project risks, implementing solutions to keep projects on track.

? Track and monitor project progress, providing regular updates to stakeholders.

? Conduct research and gather customer insights to inform project decisions.

? Analyse project data and identify areas for improvement in our systems and operating models.

? Contribute to the development and implementation of new processes and tools to optimise lab efficiency.

