SAP Basis Junior Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years SAP basis experience across multiple SAP components.
- Experience with SAP Basis and NetWeaver Administration and PI/PO Experience (advantageous).
- Experience with Windows-SQL, SLES-HANA, Sybase and MAXDB.
- Experience in SAP Backup and Recovery, SAP Basis Monitoring, SAP Patch Management, Router Configuration, SAP Kernel Administration and SAP HANA & S/4HANA.
- Proficient in ITIL processes especially Incident, Service Request and Problem Management.
- Experience in disaster recovery management and planning and/or business continuity planning.
- Knowledge of MS SQL Server, Oracle, SAP ASE, DB2 and SAP HANA.
- Knowledge of SAP ERP, BI, CRM, PI, Solution Manager, SCM, SMP, BPC, Fiori.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Server 2008-2022, Linux, Unix (including virtualization solutions: VMWare, Hyper-V).
- Knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business).
- Knowledge of the relationship between applications, databases, operating systems, processing platforms, storage platforms, and networks.
- Experience with AWS.
- Knowledge of cloud-based technologies, platforms and services.
- Knowledge of security administration.
- Knowledge of backup administration.
- Knowledge of IT Service management principles and frameworks (ITIL 3).
- Knowledge of technology development life cycle methodologies.
- Knowledge of retail industry models (advantageous).
Qualifications:
- SAP Basis Technical certifications (required)
- 3 year IT related degree (advantageous)
- Certified in COBIT, Prince II (advantageous)
- Certified in ITIL 3 (required)
Desired Skills:
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years