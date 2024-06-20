SAP Basis Junior Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

Jun 20, 2024

Are you passionate about SAP and ready to kickstart your career in consulting? Our client is seeking a motivated SAP Basis Junior Consultant to join their dynamic team! ??

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years SAP basis experience across multiple SAP components.
  • Experience with SAP Basis and NetWeaver Administration and PI/PO Experience (advantageous).
  • Experience with Windows-SQL, SLES-HANA, Sybase and MAXDB.
  • Experience in SAP Backup and Recovery, SAP Basis Monitoring, SAP Patch Management, Router Configuration, SAP Kernel Administration and SAP HANA & S/4HANA.
  • Proficient in ITIL processes especially Incident, Service Request and Problem Management.
  • Experience in disaster recovery management and planning and/or business continuity planning.
  • Knowledge of MS SQL Server, Oracle, SAP ASE, DB2 and SAP HANA.
  • Knowledge of SAP ERP, BI, CRM, PI, Solution Manager, SCM, SMP, BPC, Fiori.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Server 2008-2022, Linux, Unix (including virtualization solutions: VMWare, Hyper-V).
  • Knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business).
  • Knowledge of the relationship between applications, databases, operating systems, processing platforms, storage platforms, and networks.
  • Experience with AWS.
  • Knowledge of cloud-based technologies, platforms and services.
  • Knowledge of security administration.
  • Knowledge of backup administration.
  • Knowledge of IT Service management principles and frameworks (ITIL 3).
  • Knowledge of technology development life cycle methodologies.
  • Knowledge of retail industry models (advantageous).

Qualifications:

  • SAP Basis Technical certifications (required)
  • 3 year IT related degree (advantageous)
  • Certified in COBIT, Prince II (advantageous)
  • Certified in ITIL 3 (required)

Desired Skills:

  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

