SAP Basis Junior Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you passionate about SAP and ready to kickstart your career in consulting? Our client is seeking a motivated SAP Basis Junior Consultant to join their dynamic team! ??

Experience:

Minimum of 3 years SAP basis experience across multiple SAP components.

Experience with SAP Basis and NetWeaver Administration and PI/PO Experience (advantageous).

Experience with Windows-SQL, SLES-HANA, Sybase and MAXDB.

Experience in SAP Backup and Recovery, SAP Basis Monitoring, SAP Patch Management, Router Configuration, SAP Kernel Administration and SAP HANA & S/4HANA.

Proficient in ITIL processes especially Incident, Service Request and Problem Management.

Experience in disaster recovery management and planning and/or business continuity planning.

Knowledge of MS SQL Server, Oracle, SAP ASE, DB2 and SAP HANA.

Knowledge of SAP ERP, BI, CRM, PI, Solution Manager, SCM, SMP, BPC, Fiori.

Knowledge of Microsoft Server 2008-2022, Linux, Unix (including virtualization solutions: VMWare, Hyper-V).

Knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business).

Knowledge of the relationship between applications, databases, operating systems, processing platforms, storage platforms, and networks.

Experience with AWS.

Knowledge of cloud-based technologies, platforms and services.

Knowledge of security administration.

Knowledge of backup administration.

Knowledge of IT Service management principles and frameworks (ITIL 3).

Knowledge of technology development life cycle methodologies.

Knowledge of retail industry models (advantageous).

Qualifications:

SAP Basis Technical certifications (required)

3 year IT related degree (advantageous)

Certified in COBIT, Prince II (advantageous)

Certified in ITIL 3 (required)

If you are interested, please hit that apply

Desired Skills:

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

