Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a seasoned Java Developer looking to elevate your career within a dynamic and innovative environment? We are seeking an exceptional individual to join our team as a Senior Java Developer. This role offers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and make a significant impact within a fast-paced and fulfilling environment.

Key Responsibilities

Implement technical specifications using relevant development languages.

Produce high-quality source code adhering to technical standards and system references.

Collaborate with Business Analysts and Architects on technical issues and solutions.

Document code logic, database structures, and configuration changes.

Conduct unit testing, review error logs, and assist in defect resolution.

Participate in code reviews to ensure consistency, logic, and effective use of libraries.

Mentor and coach junior developers on coding standards and best practices.

Perform root cause analysis for defects and incidents, logging issues appropriately and conducting preliminary analyses.

Personal Attributes and Skills:

Strong learning orientation and structured problem-solving abilities.

Excellent prioritization, planning, and organizational skills.

Effective stress management and action orientation.

Technical Skills:

Proficient in business writing and software development within the SDLC.

Solid data modeling skills.

Education and Experience:

A 3-year BSc Computer Science Degree or equivalent qualification.

Matric with English and Mathematics.

5-10 years of experience in Java source code development.

Expertise in Java EE, Hibernate|JPA, Spring, Spring Boot, Maven, Bamboo.

Experience with Document Management and Workflow systems.

In-depth understanding of SDLC, unit testing, database design, and technical change control.

Technical knowledge of SQL, Oracle, eBlogic, C, Cognos, XML, TopLink, Eclipse IDE, IntelliJ IDE, WebLogic 12c.

Familiarity with open source technologies and Agile methodology, particularly the Atlassian Suite.

Why Join Us? Our team is dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in software development. We offer a stimulating environment that fosters career growth and development. If you are passionate about leveraging your technical skills to drive meaningful change, we want to hear from you.

Apply today to embark on a rewarding journey with us!

