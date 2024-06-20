Solution Architect

Solution Architect – Retail

Join our dynamic retail organization as a Solution Architect and play a pivotal role in defining and optimizing our architectural framework. We are committed to innovation and excellence in delivering retail solutions that enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency.

Overview:

As a Solution Architect, you will be instrumental in shaping and maintaining our enterprise architecture framework. You will collaborate closely with senior leadership, IT teams, and stakeholders to ensure our solutions are scalable, aligned with strategic objectives, and seamlessly integrated with existing systems.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Architectural Framework: Define and maintain the architecture framework to support business objectives and growth.

Strategic Alignment: Ensure solutions align with organizational goals and industry best practices.

Solution Design and Integration: Lead design efforts and integrate new solutions with existing systems.

Governance and Standards: Establish architectural governance and ensure adherence to standards.

Technology Evaluation: Assess new technologies and provide recommendations.

Documentation and Communication: Document architecture designs, decisions, and guidelines. Communicate effectively across teams.

Collaboration and Mentorship: Collaborate with teams and mentor junior architects to foster a culture of architectural excellence.

Experience:

5+ years of experience in IT and enterprise architecture.

Proven experience in strategic thinking, leadership, collaboration, and problem-solving.

Strong governance and compliance background.

Experience in a similar role within a large, complex organization.

Successful track record in implementing enterprise-wide architecture initiatives.

Proficiency with enterprise architecture tools and repositories.

SAP experience with in-depth knowledge of end-to-end SAP processes and module integration points.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field (3-year degree advantageous).

Certified in ITIL 3 (required).

Certification in TOGAF, Agile Methodologies (advantageous).

Additional certifications such as COBIT, Prince II (advantageous).

AWS Certified Solutions Architect or equivalent cloud certifications (advantageous).

SAP Certification (advantageous).

Opportunity to work in a collaborative and innovative environment

