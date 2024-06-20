Solutions Architect at Axiz(Pty)Ltd

Responsible for delivery of high quality, accurate design and implementation services of the company product portfolio across technologies to resellers and customers located within all areas in which we take solutions to market. Prospects and develops business with and/or on behalf of partners, assists in request for proposal/information responses, and develops proposals for presentation to customers. Maintains strong relationships with clients in respect of technical strategies and integration of technologies. Create and validate product solutions from customer requirements.

Key Responsibilities

Architect cost-effective, integrated technology solutions with partners, customers, and vendors.

Serve as a trusted technology advisor to the channel and provide internal technical support.

Offer first-line support for support queries, licensing, and installation issues.

Advise on alternatives for end-of-life and obsolete products.

Collaborate with partners on tender response proposals.

Add value through installation services, consulting, and value-add offerings.

Manage and use vendor knowledge bases and tools.

Present technical demonstrations and advise at marketing events and seminars.

Install and configure servers, storage, networking, and applications for the channel.

Assist in developing support material for partners.

Work with product managers and business development managers to manage partner technical requirements.

Enable channel partners on required technical competencies.

Provide technical training to internal staff, partners, and customers.

Promote product line and lifecycle campaigns with product managers and business

Stay current with industry technologies, trends, and competitive landscapes.

Ensure vendor certifications are up to date according to contractual requirements.

Education & Experience

Bachelor degree in IT engineering or related field

Vendor(Lenovo) – specific certifications and accreditations are a pre-requisite and must be current Minimum 5 years’ experience in IT or related industry

Server, storage, networking, operating system and application experience is essential- Technical knowledge regarding vendor products and solutions is essential

MS Office (Advanced) essential

Presentation skills

Proven track record of design and technical installation ability

Accuracy and Detailed

Business Acumen

Customer Focused

Problem Solving

Systematic

Desired Skills:

Technical Expertise

solution selling

Servers

Storage

Networking

Vendor Management

Enterprise Architecture

Solution Design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our commitment to our stakeholders is to be the best and most successful IT distributor in our region. We strive towards this goal by being the most valued channel for our partners and by contributing to the growth and profitability of our shareholders, staff, vendors, channel partners and their customers.

