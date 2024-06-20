Technical Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client is a global leader in digital marketing and client reporting solutions, empowering financial professionals to enhance investor engagement and retention. With operations spanning four continents, they are rapidly expanding their team worldwide. Serving top-tier clients in the fintech sector, they seek individuals passionate about technical R&D and solution design, offering remote work opportunities.

What you will be doing:

Key player in sales, linking client’s SaaS platform with potential clients.

Collaborate closely with sales, marketing, and product teams.

Deliver clear proof of values for clients to grasp technical capabilities.

Explore evolving trends in asset and investment management.

Lead in showcasing technical prowess during pre-sales.

Tailor technical solutions for personalised client challenges.

Effortlessly share exciting platform features with potential clients.

Guide clients through a smooth journey from pre-sales to post-sales.

Share insights to shape the platform’s future based on client interactions.

Embrace the role of a customer advocate for an enhanced overall experience.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant qualification.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience

Proven expertise as in a similar technical sales role, fintech advantageous.

Communicate your ideas effortlessly with excellent presentation and communication skills.

Be part of a team that is solution focussed.

Job ID:

J104431

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Technical Sales

Fintech Industry

SaaS Platforms

Learn more/Apply for this position