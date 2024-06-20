Technician Assistant

SUMMARY OF KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Provides technical support to users. Does operation, planning and maintenance of telecommunication and computer hardware, software, server, and network system infrastructure to ensure maximum access and utilization of resources.

REQUIRED MINIMUM EDUCATION / QUALIFICATIONS AND WORK EXPERIENCE:

Minimum Education Grade 12 (Matric),

Additional Qualifications Related tertiary qualification and/or Computer Technology or

Information Engineering majoring in Computer Science preferred;

Certification in A+ and N+

Minimum Work Experience 1-3 years’ experience working in the IT Field

KNOWLEDGE OF THE BELOW SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGIES WOULD BE BENEFICIAL

PABX Systems

Office 365 / Hosted

Exchange

Exchange AVG Business

WSUS

Windows Backup

DHCP

Radius

VPN

ARISTA – Unix Firewall

IP Phone Support

Help Desk Software

MS TEAMS, Zoom

M-Files

BuildSmart

Candy

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES

Manages and maintains Microsoft Windows applications and systems

Support on Microsoft Windows Platforms i.e. Windows 10/11, Server [Phone Number Removed]; & MS office

suites [Phone Number Removed];

Understand basic networking and protocols

Manages network operations that include: troubleshooting connectivity problems; resetting passwords;

establishing e-mail addresses; assessing and reporting operational status; performing backups and

restores; etc.

Rebuild computers. Install/Configuration of new machines

Take accountability of wiring and placing network cables

Ensures software licensing is up to date

Performs routine preventive maintenance on hardware and software

Presents and implements technological alternatives to streamline functions and improve productivity

Responsible for troubleshooting workstations, networks, software applications, phones, copiers and

other technologies

Ensuring a professional, proactive IT and telecommunications service that achieve the Company's objectives cost-efficiently

objectives cost-efficiently

Providing solutions in accordance with Company's operational need

Maintain IT servers, hardware, peripherals, services, setting and directories

Ensure that the Company meets all statutory and legal obligations

To ensure the Company’s IT and telecommunications assets are identifiable and reasonably

safeguarded at all times

To keep systems down time to a minimum and all systems running to the standard appropriate requirements

requirements

requirements To proactively develop, recommend and implement policies for Best Practice in IT and

telecommunications in order to promote the optimum use of IT and telecommunications functions and

offer quality IT support to end users

telecommunications in order to promote the optimum use of IT and telecommunications functions and offer quality IT support to end users To identify, assess, benchmark, and evaluate potential IT suppliers

Desired Skills:

support

manage and maintain applications and systems

timekeeping

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The company is an Electrical Infrastructure company in the Construction Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

non

