Technician Assistant

SUMMARY OF KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Provides technical support to users. Does operation, planning and maintenance of telecommunication and computer hardware, software, server, and network system infrastructure to ensure maximum access and utilization of resources.
REQUIRED MINIMUM EDUCATION / QUALIFICATIONS AND WORK EXPERIENCE:
Minimum Education Grade 12 (Matric),
Additional Qualifications Related tertiary qualification and/or Computer Technology or
Information Engineering majoring in Computer Science preferred;
Certification in A+ and N+
Minimum Work Experience 1-3 years’ experience working in the IT Field
KNOWLEDGE OF THE BELOW SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGIES WOULD BE BENEFICIAL
- PABX Systems
- Office 365 / Hosted
Exchange
- AVG Business
- WSUS
- Windows Backup
- DHCP
- Radius
- VPN
- ARISTA – Unix Firewall
- IP Phone Support
- Help Desk Software
- MS TEAMS, Zoom
- M-Files
- BuildSmart
- Candy
SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES
- Manages and maintains Microsoft Windows applications and systems
- Support on Microsoft Windows Platforms i.e. Windows 10/11, Server [Phone Number Removed]; & MS office
suites [Phone Number Removed];
- Understand basic networking and protocols
- Manages network operations that include: troubleshooting connectivity problems; resetting passwords;
establishing e-mail addresses; assessing and reporting operational status; performing backups and
restores; etc.
- Rebuild computers. Install/Configuration of new machines
- Take accountability of wiring and placing network cables
- Ensures software licensing is up to date
- Performs routine preventive maintenance on hardware and software
- Presents and implements technological alternatives to streamline functions and improve productivity
- Responsible for troubleshooting workstations, networks, software applications, phones, copiers and
other technologies
- Ensuring a professional, proactive IT and telecommunications service that achieve the Company’s
objectives cost-efficiently
- Providing solutions in accordance with Company’s operational need
- Maintain IT servers, hardware, peripherals, services, setting and directories
- Ensure that the Company meets all statutory and legal obligations
- To ensure the Company’s IT and telecommunications assets are identifiable and reasonably
safeguarded at all times
- To keep systems down time to a minimum and all systems running to the standard appropriate
requirements
- To proactively develop, recommend and implement policies for Best Practice in IT and
telecommunications in order to promote the optimum use of IT and telecommunications functions and
offer quality IT support to end users
- To identify, assess, benchmark, and evaluate potential IT suppliers
Desired Skills:
- support
- manage and maintain applications and systems
- timekeeping
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The company is an Electrical Infrastructure company in the Construction Industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- non