Application Development Manager

Job Description

Join a top JSE-listed financial firm known for exceptional growth. Be part of working on key projects to drive impactful results. Design and develop systems, aiding in the organization’s digital transformation and enhancing client journeys through improved websites and software applications.

Responsibilities

Oversee SDLC, including new development and maintenance.

Manage relationships and priorities between business, project teams, and vendors.

Align technical processes with business objectives and client needs.

Handle people management, skill development, and compliance.

Minimum Requirements & Skillset:

5–10+ years in managerial or technical leadership roles.

Proficiency in enterprise systems and modern technologies.

Implementation of efficient IT Service Management practices and expertise in IT governance and risk reporting.

Competency

Deliver quality technical solutions and code.

Take ownership of projects.

Drive innovation and scalability.

Improve and automate internal service offerings.

Desired Skills:

Development

Information Systems

IT Governance Risk & Compliance

