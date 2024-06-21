Automated Tester

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for an Automated Tested to join their team. The client is a leading consulting firm specializing in the development of cutting-edge operational mine management software for the mining industry. Their team comprises talented developers and designers dedicated to creating solutions that optimize operations and enhance productivity across the mining sector.

Responsibilities:

Design and develop automated test scripts using C# and Selenium WebDriver.

Execute automated tests and analyze results to ensure software quality.

Collaborate closely with developers and stakeholders to understand requirements and identify test scenarios.

Implement and maintain test automation frameworks to support continuous integration and delivery processes.

Identify and report software defects, track issues, and collaborate on resolution.

Contribute to improving testing processes and methodologies within the team

Requirements:



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

Minimum of 4 years of experience as an Automated Tester, focusing on C# and Selenium.

Proven expertise in designing and implementing automated test scripts using Selenium WebDriver.

Strong proficiency in C# programming language.

Experience with test automation frameworks (e.g., NUnit, MSTest) and version control systems (e.g., Git).

Solid understanding of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with meticulous attention to detail.

Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively within a team environment.

Benefits:

You can also?visit the Hire Resolve website:?[URL Removed]?or email us:?[Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise

Desired Skills:

Automated Tester

Automated Tester

Automated Tester

Learn more/Apply for this position