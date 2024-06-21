Automation Tester / Test Analyst – Remote Remote

Job Description
Seeking experienced candidate proficient in Agile lifecycles, specializing in Test Automation. Critical thinker with strong communication skills for process improvement
Responsibilities
- Lead test processes, manage QA environments, and define quality metrics.
- Expert in automated testing for enterprise and cloud products, with proficiency in CI/CD frameworks and tools like GIT, Jenkins, and Jira.
- Technical expert in quality analysis and deployment, collaborating for effective solutions.
Minimum Requirements & Skillset
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science / engineering.
- 4-5 years of test analysis experience, including Agile methodologies.
- Strong communication skills with potential certifications and performance testing experience.
Competency
- Customer-focused with strong communication and organizational skills.
- Advocate for test and quality throughout product development.
- Expertise in software quality assurance processes and metrics.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Git
- Jenkins
- Jira
- Software
- Testing