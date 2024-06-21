Automation Tester / Test Analyst – Remote Remote

Jun 21, 2024

Job Description

Seeking experienced candidate proficient in Agile lifecycles, specializing in Test Automation. Critical thinker with strong communication skills for process improvement

Responsibilities

  • Lead test processes, manage QA environments, and define quality metrics.
  • Expert in automated testing for enterprise and cloud products, with proficiency in CI/CD frameworks and tools like GIT, Jenkins, and Jira.
  • Technical expert in quality analysis and deployment, collaborating for effective solutions.

Minimum Requirements & Skillset

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science / engineering.
  • 4-5 years of test analysis experience, including Agile methodologies.
  • Strong communication skills with potential certifications and performance testing experience.

Competency

  • Customer-focused with strong communication and organizational skills.
  • Advocate for test and quality throughout product development.
  • Expertise in software quality assurance processes and metrics.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Git
  • Jenkins
  • Jira
  • Software
  • Testing

