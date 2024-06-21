Automation Tester / Test Analyst

Job Description

Seeking experienced candidate proficient in Agile lifecycles, specializing in Test Automation. Critical thinker with strong communication skills for process improvement

Responsibilities

Lead test processes, manage QA environments, and define quality metrics.

Expert in automated testing for enterprise and cloud products, with proficiency in CI/CD frameworks and tools like GIT, Jenkins, and Jira.

Technical expert in quality analysis and deployment, collaborating for effective solutions.

Minimum Requirements & Skillset

Bachelor’s degree in computer science / engineering.

4-5 years of test analysis experience, including Agile methodologies.

Strong communication skills with potential certifications and performance testing experience.

Competency

Customer-focused with strong communication and organizational skills.

Advocate for test and quality throughout product development.

Expertise in software quality assurance processes and metrics.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Git

Jenkins

Jira

Software

Testing

