Azure DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking to join a leading technology firm and get your career going in innovative cloud solutions and services? Our clients are in search of Skilled Azure DevOps Engineer located in the Bryanston. Experience a fantastic Hybrid model and gain valuable experience working on the latest in technology and large-scale projects.

Job Summary:

Our clients seek a skilled and experienced Azure DevOps Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Azure cloud services, DevOps practices, and CI/CD pipelines. This role involves automating and streamlining our operations and processes, building and maintaining tools for deployment, monitoring, and operations, and troubleshooting and resolving issues in our development, test, and production environments.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, implement, and manage CI/CD pipelines using Azure DevOps.

Automate infrastructure provisioning, configuration, and deployment on Azure.

Collaborate with development teams to ensure seamless integration and deployment of applications.

Monitor and troubleshoot application performance and reliability issues in production environments.

Implement and manage security best practices in Azure environments.

Develop and maintain scripts for automation of various tasks.

Participate in code reviews, testing, and deployment processes.

Ensure high availability and scalability of applications and infrastructure.

Maintain documentation for infrastructure, processes, and procedures.

Stay current with industry trends, making recommendations as needed to help the company excel.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field.

Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar role in software development and system administration.

Strong experience with Microsoft Azure services (e.g., VMs, Azure Functions, Azure Kubernetes Service).

Proficiency in using Azure DevOps tools for CI/CD pipelines.

Solid understanding of infrastructure as code (IaC) using tools such as Terraform, ARM templates, or similar.

Experience with containerization technologies like Docker and orchestration platforms like Kubernetes.

Strong scripting skills (e.g., PowerShell, Bash, Python).

Familiarity with configuration management tools like Ansible, Chef, or Puppet.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

