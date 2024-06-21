Back End Developer at NetOps Africa – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

About Us:
Forward-thinking tech company dedicated to providing a tailored learning
platform for cybersecurity professionals. We pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative
and innovative environment where all team members’ contributions are valued. As a
startup, we are growing fast and building our platform in the open, listening to customer
feedback.
Job Description:
We are looking for a talented and motivated Mid-Level Backend Developer with expertise in
Node.js, AWS Amplify, DynamoDB, and GraphQL. The ideal candidate will have a strong
background in backend development, familiarity with CI/CD best practices including unit
testing, and the ability to work closely with frontend developers to ensure seamless
integration and functionality.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain server-side applications using Node.js
- Implement and manage AWS services including Amplify and DynamoDB
- Design and maintain GraphQL APIs for efficient data fetching
- Collaborate with frontend developers to ensure queries and integrations work
smoothly
- Optimize backend processes for maximum performance and scalability
- Implement CI/CD best practices and ensure thorough unit testing
- Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a Backend Developer, specifically with Node.js
- Strong experience with AWS services, particularly Amplify and DynamoDB
- Proficiency with GraphQL and related tools
- Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and best practices, including unit testing
- Ability to collaborate effectively with frontend developers
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal
- Availability during US working hours is required
Preferred Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
- Experience with other backend frameworks and libraries
- Familiarity with frontend development concepts and practices
- Understanding of DevOps practices and infrastructure as code
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about backend development and meet the requirements listed
above, we would love to hear from you!
Desired Skills:
- node.js
- aws amplify
- dynamoDB
- graphql
- ci/cd
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree