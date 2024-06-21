Back End Developer at NetOps Africa – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

About Us:

Forward-thinking tech company dedicated to providing a tailored learning

platform for cybersecurity professionals. We pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative

and innovative environment where all team members’ contributions are valued. As a

startup, we are growing fast and building our platform in the open, listening to customer

feedback.

Job Description:

We are looking for a talented and motivated Mid-Level Backend Developer with expertise in

Node.js, AWS Amplify, DynamoDB, and GraphQL. The ideal candidate will have a strong

background in backend development, familiarity with CI/CD best practices including unit

testing, and the ability to work closely with frontend developers to ensure seamless

integration and functionality.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain server-side applications using Node.js
  • Implement and manage AWS services including Amplify and DynamoDB
  • Design and maintain GraphQL APIs for efficient data fetching
  • Collaborate with frontend developers to ensure queries and integrations work

smoothly

  • Optimize backend processes for maximum performance and scalability
  • Implement CI/CD best practices and ensure thorough unit testing
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies

Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a Backend Developer, specifically with Node.js
  • Strong experience with AWS services, particularly Amplify and DynamoDB
  • Proficiency with GraphQL and related tools
  • Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and best practices, including unit testing
  • Ability to collaborate effectively with frontend developers
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Availability during US working hours is required

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
  • Experience with other backend frameworks and libraries
  • Familiarity with frontend development concepts and practices
  • Understanding of DevOps practices and infrastructure as code

How to Apply:

If you are passionate about backend development and meet the requirements listed

above, we would love to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

  • node.js
  • aws amplify
  • dynamoDB
  • graphql
  • ci/cd

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

