Back End Developer at NetOps Africa

About Us:

Forward-thinking tech company dedicated to providing a tailored learning

platform for cybersecurity professionals. We pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative

and innovative environment where all team members’ contributions are valued. As a

startup, we are growing fast and building our platform in the open, listening to customer

feedback.

Job Description:

We are looking for a talented and motivated Mid-Level Backend Developer with expertise in

Node.js, AWS Amplify, DynamoDB, and GraphQL. The ideal candidate will have a strong

background in backend development, familiarity with CI/CD best practices including unit

testing, and the ability to work closely with frontend developers to ensure seamless

integration and functionality.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain server-side applications using Node.js

Implement and manage AWS services including Amplify and DynamoDB

Design and maintain GraphQL APIs for efficient data fetching

Collaborate with frontend developers to ensure queries and integrations work

smoothly

Optimize backend processes for maximum performance and scalability

Implement CI/CD best practices and ensure thorough unit testing

Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Backend Developer, specifically with Node.js

Strong experience with AWS services, particularly Amplify and DynamoDB

Proficiency with GraphQL and related tools

Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and best practices, including unit testing

Ability to collaborate effectively with frontend developers

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal

Availability during US working hours is required

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field

Experience with other backend frameworks and libraries

Familiarity with frontend development concepts and practices

Understanding of DevOps practices and infrastructure as code

How to Apply:

If you are passionate about backend development and meet the requirements listed

above, we would love to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

node.js

aws amplify

dynamoDB

graphql

ci/cd

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

