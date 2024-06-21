Business Analyst

Job Description

Drive technology solutions to meet business goals in a diverse and inclusive environment. Leverage your industry experience and strong skills in systems and data to add value to our growing business.

Responsibilities

Design holistic business solutions, covering processes, systems, and data.

Develop strategic project perspectives and specifications.

Collaborate with vendors and stakeholders, ensuring effective process improvement.

Mentor junior team members while continuously enhancing current processes

Minimum Requirements & Skillset

Relevant tertiary qualification required.

1-5 years’ Business Analyst experience in Financial Services.

Experience in Investment Management or LISP platforms preferred.

Proven track record in successful project delivery with Agile/SCRUM knowledge.

Competency

Policy, product, and systems proficiency.

Solution-oriented with strong communication.

Resilient, deadline-driven, with analytical thinking.

Big-picture understanding of database relationships and integration.

Desired Skills:

Agile methodologies

Business Analysis

IT System Administration

Scrum

