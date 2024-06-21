Business Analyst – Remote Remote

Jun 21, 2024

Job Description

Drive technology solutions to meet business goals in a diverse and inclusive environment. Leverage your industry experience and strong skills in systems and data to add value to our growing business.

Responsibilities

  • Design holistic business solutions, covering processes, systems, and data.
  • Develop strategic project perspectives and specifications.
  • Collaborate with vendors and stakeholders, ensuring effective process improvement.
  • Mentor junior team members while continuously enhancing current processes

Minimum Requirements & Skillset

  • Relevant tertiary qualification required.
  • 1-5 years’ Business Analyst experience in Financial Services.
  • Experience in Investment Management or LISP platforms preferred.
  • Proven track record in successful project delivery with Agile/SCRUM knowledge.

Competency

  • Policy, product, and systems proficiency.
  • Solution-oriented with strong communication.
  • Resilient, deadline-driven, with analytical thinking.
  • Big-picture understanding of database relationships and integration.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile methodologies
  • Business Analysis
  • IT System Administration
  • Scrum

