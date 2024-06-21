Business Analyst – Remote Remote

Job Description
Drive technology solutions to meet business goals in a diverse and inclusive environment. Leverage your industry experience and strong skills in systems and data to add value to our growing business.
Responsibilities
- Design holistic business solutions, covering processes, systems, and data.
- Develop strategic project perspectives and specifications.
- Collaborate with vendors and stakeholders, ensuring effective process improvement.
- Mentor junior team members while continuously enhancing current processes
Minimum Requirements & Skillset
- Relevant tertiary qualification required.
- 1-5 years’ Business Analyst experience in Financial Services.
- Experience in Investment Management or LISP platforms preferred.
- Proven track record in successful project delivery with Agile/SCRUM knowledge.
Competency
- Policy, product, and systems proficiency.
- Solution-oriented with strong communication.
- Resilient, deadline-driven, with analytical thinking.
- Big-picture understanding of database relationships and integration.
Desired Skills:
- Agile methodologies
- Business Analysis
- IT System Administration
- Scrum