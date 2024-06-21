Data Engineer

Data Engineer

Join a leadership team that is ahead of the game!

Our client an International African Tech Company is looking for propellor-heads to join their dynamic team of Data Scientists and Consultants. If you are looking for a career where you can learn and develop your technical skills in Data, AI and Machine learning, this team is for you… This team eats, breathes and sleeps Data and solving problems!

Qualifications/ Experience:

Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, Communications, or equivalent.

Experience in Databases, any Certification will be an added advantage.

Experience with Big Data framework, any certification will be an added advantage.

Experience in any scripting language.

Experience working with Cloud Data Architectures, any Certification will be an added advantage.

Ability to use BI tools such as PowerBI, Qlik.

Key Responsibilities

Design, build, and maintain the systems that extract value from massive datasets.

Design, develop, and implement data pipelines for efficient data movement and processing (ETL)

Implement data validation and cleaning techniques to ensure data quality.

Build and manage scalable data storage and processing systems using distributed processing frameworks like Apache Hadoop

Collaborate with data analysts and scientists to understand data needs and translate them into technical solutions.

Develop and maintain data security measures to ensure data privacy and compliance with data governance policies.

Monitor and troubleshoot data pipelines for optimal performance.

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Cloud Platforms

Azure

Bash Scripting

Learn more/Apply for this position