Data Engineer (Cloud)

Hybrid – can be based in Cape Town or Johannesburg!

Position Purpose:

The purpose of the ETL Developer is to develop extraction, translation and loading jobs which will populate the Data Warehouse. Develop and enhance the back end of the Data Warehouse to satisfy specified and agreed user requirements in conformance with standards, time and cost parameters agreed for each project/request.

Responsibilities:

Design, development and implementation of ETL pipelines.

Debug and correct programs to ensure business requirements are met, this includes new and maintenance work.

Performance tuning of long running queries and recommending any performance improvement strategies.

Performing data extracts.

Support implemented BI solutions by monitoring data loads, addressing user questions concerning data integrity, doing performance tuning, archiving strategy and communicating functional and technical issues.

Analyse the effect of new functions on the existing system.

Compile test cases according to System Development Lifecycle methodology and conduct thorough inhouse testing per operational procedure.

Ensure day-to-day operational support, identify problems and propose solutions to be presented to appropriate leaders or stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience:

3-4 Years Diploma/Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or data related qualifications.

5-10 years’ experience in programming, understanding of database design and system analysis.

Minimum of 5-10 years Data Warehousing experience.

SQL/PLSQL knowledge essential.

ETL Tool knowledge (DataStage 8.2 and above).

Data Modelling Tool Experience preferred.

Basic UNIX scripting.

Advantageous:

Cloud-based data storage solutions like AWS and Azure. Technical ETL expertise in creating star schema data models.

Administration of DataStage 8.2 and above.

Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP).

Professional Membership

Desired Skills:

Database Design

Data Warehousing

SQL

ETL Tools

Data Modelling

Azure

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Large insurance company

