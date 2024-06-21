Job Description
Join a leading JSE-listed financial organization. Work on key projects, contributing to digital transformation. Design and develop advanced systems, enhancing client journeys through updated websites and software applications.
Responsibilities
- Deliver high-quality technical solutions and services.
- Drive innovation and scalability in projects.
- Ensure system reliability and uptime.
- Design and implement secure, scalable code for digital offerings.
Minimum Requirements & Skillset:
- IT Degree/Diploma.
- 5+ years software development,
mentorship/coaching.
- Proficiency in C#, .NET, SQL Server, JavaScript
(AngularJS, Angular 2+), ASP.NET, ASP.NET Core, HTML5, CD/CI, cloud PaaS, REST, Kubernetes/Docker.
Competency
- Passion for software development and solution delivery.
- Continuous learning and creative problem-solving.
- Effective collaboration, time management, and initiative.
- Commitment to teamwork, knowledge sharing, and continual improvement.
Desired Skills:
- ASP.Net
- C#
- HTML
- HTML5
- Javascript
- REST
- SQL Server