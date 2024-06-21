Developer

Jun 21, 2024

Job Description

Join a leading JSE-listed financial organization. Work on key projects, contributing to digital transformation. Design and develop advanced systems, enhancing client journeys through updated websites and software applications.

Responsibilities

  • Deliver high-quality technical solutions and services.
  • Drive innovation and scalability in projects.
  • Ensure system reliability and uptime.
  • Design and implement secure, scalable code for digital offerings.

Minimum Requirements & Skillset:

  • IT Degree/Diploma.
  • 5+ years software development,

mentorship/coaching.

  • Proficiency in C#, .NET, SQL Server, JavaScript

(AngularJS, Angular 2+), ASP.NET, ASP.NET Core, HTML5, CD/CI, cloud PaaS, REST, Kubernetes/Docker.

Competency

  • Passion for software development and solution delivery.
  • Continuous learning and creative problem-solving.
  • Effective collaboration, time management, and initiative.
  • Commitment to teamwork, knowledge sharing, and continual improvement.

Desired Skills:

  • ASP.Net
  • C#
  • HTML
  • HTML5
  • Javascript
  • REST
  • SQL Server

