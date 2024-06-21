Developer – Remote Remote

Job Description

Join a leading JSE-listed financial organization. Work on key projects, contributing to digital transformation. Design and develop advanced systems, enhancing client journeys through updated websites and software applications.

Responsibilities

Deliver high-quality technical solutions and services.

Drive innovation and scalability in projects.

Ensure system reliability and uptime.

Design and implement secure, scalable code for digital offerings.

Minimum Requirements & Skillset:

IT Degree/Diploma.

5+ years software development,

mentorship/coaching.

Proficiency in C#, .NET, SQL Server, JavaScript

(AngularJS, Angular 2+), ASP.NET, ASP.NET Core, HTML5, CD/CI, cloud PaaS, REST, Kubernetes/Docker.

Competency

Passion for software development and solution delivery.

Continuous learning and creative problem-solving.

Effective collaboration, time management, and initiative.

Commitment to teamwork, knowledge sharing, and continual improvement.

Desired Skills:

ASP.Net

C#

HTML

HTML5

Javascript

REST

SQL Server

