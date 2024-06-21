Front-End Developer at NetOps Africa – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

About Us
Forward-thinking tech company dedicated to providing a tailored learning
platform for Cybersecurity professionals. We pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative
and innovative environment where all team members’ contributions are valued. As a
startup we are growing fast and building our platform in the open, listening to customer
feedback.
Job Description
We are looking for a talented and motivated Mid-Level Design minded Front End Developer
with expertise in React and TypeScript. The ideal candidate will have a strong background
in creating and implementing designs, and experience with mobile-responsive web
development. Additionally, knowledge of video streaming libraries and GraphQL are highly
desirable.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain user-facing features using React and TypeScript
- Create designs or enhance existing designs to fill in the gaps, ensuring a seamless
user experience
- Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability
- Collaborate with backend developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-
side logic
- Implement responsive design principles to bring our platform to mobile
- Work with video streaming libraries to enhance user engagement
- Implement and maintain GraphQL queries for efficient data fetching
- Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a Front-End Developer, specifically with React and TypeScript
- Strong design skills and ability to create or complete designs as needed
- Familiarity with AWS and cloud-based applications
- Experience in mobile-responsive web development
- Knowledge of video streaming libraries (e.g., [URL Removed] [URL Removed]
- Proficiency with GraphQL and related tools
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal
- Availability during US working hours is required
Preferred Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or related field
Or
- Degree in graphics design with experience in front end web development
- Experience expanding upon existing designs
- Experience with utilizing front-end frameworks and libraries
- Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices
- Understanding of SEO and accessibility principles and ensuring applications
adhere to them
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about front-end development and meet the requirements listed
above, we would love to hear from you!
Desired Skills:
- react
- typescript
- graphql
- aws
- hls.js
- video.js
- devops
- ci/cd pipelines
- SEO
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree