Front-End Developer at NetOps Africa – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

About Us

Forward-thinking tech company dedicated to providing a tailored learning

platform for Cybersecurity professionals. We pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative

and innovative environment where all team members’ contributions are valued. As a

startup we are growing fast and building our platform in the open, listening to customer

feedback.

Job Description

We are looking for a talented and motivated Mid-Level Design minded Front End Developer

with expertise in React and TypeScript. The ideal candidate will have a strong background

in creating and implementing designs, and experience with mobile-responsive web

development. Additionally, knowledge of video streaming libraries and GraphQL are highly

desirable.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain user-facing features using React and TypeScript

Create designs or enhance existing designs to fill in the gaps, ensuring a seamless

user experience

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability

Collaborate with backend developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-

side logic

Implement responsive design principles to bring our platform to mobile

Work with video streaming libraries to enhance user engagement

Implement and maintain GraphQL queries for efficient data fetching

Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Front-End Developer, specifically with React and TypeScript

Strong design skills and ability to create or complete designs as needed

Familiarity with AWS and cloud-based applications

Experience in mobile-responsive web development

Knowledge of video streaming libraries (e.g., [URL Removed] [URL Removed]

Proficiency with GraphQL and related tools

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal

Availability during US working hours is required

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or related field

Or

Degree in graphics design with experience in front end web development

Experience expanding upon existing designs

Experience with utilizing front-end frameworks and libraries

Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices

Understanding of SEO and accessibility principles and ensuring applications

adhere to them

How to Apply:

If you are passionate about front-end development and meet the requirements listed

above, we would love to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

react

typescript

graphql

aws

hls.js

video.js

devops

ci/cd pipelines

SEO

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

