Front-End Developer at NetOps Africa – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 21, 2024

About Us

Forward-thinking tech company dedicated to providing a tailored learning

platform for Cybersecurity professionals. We pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative

and innovative environment where all team members’ contributions are valued. As a

startup we are growing fast and building our platform in the open, listening to customer

feedback.

Job Description

We are looking for a talented and motivated Mid-Level Design minded Front End Developer

with expertise in React and TypeScript. The ideal candidate will have a strong background

in creating and implementing designs, and experience with mobile-responsive web

development. Additionally, knowledge of video streaming libraries and GraphQL are highly

desirable.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain user-facing features using React and TypeScript
  • Create designs or enhance existing designs to fill in the gaps, ensuring a seamless

user experience

  • Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability
  • Collaborate with backend developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-

side logic

  • Implement responsive design principles to bring our platform to mobile
  • Work with video streaming libraries to enhance user engagement
  • Implement and maintain GraphQL queries for efficient data fetching
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies

Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a Front-End Developer, specifically with React and TypeScript
  • Strong design skills and ability to create or complete designs as needed
  • Familiarity with AWS and cloud-based applications
  • Experience in mobile-responsive web development
  • Knowledge of video streaming libraries (e.g., [URL Removed] [URL Removed]
  • Proficiency with GraphQL and related tools
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Availability during US working hours is required

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or related field

Or

  • Degree in graphics design with experience in front end web development
  • Experience expanding upon existing designs
  • Experience with utilizing front-end frameworks and libraries
  • Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices
  • Understanding of SEO and accessibility principles and ensuring applications

adhere to them

How to Apply:

If you are passionate about front-end development and meet the requirements listed

above, we would love to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

  • react
  • typescript
  • graphql
  • aws
  • hls.js
  • video.js
  • devops
  • ci/cd pipelines
  • SEO

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

