Full Stack – Java (fully remote) – Gauteng Sandown

Fully Remote! Candidates can work from anywhere in South Africa

Seeking an experienced full stack java developer to join our growing team servicing local and offshore clients in the financial services space.

You must have strong communication skills and the ability to add value to existing product lines and develop high end bespoke software & applications, mobile apps and websites across all sectors.

Responsibilities:

Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile

methodologies;

Implementing superior User Experiences;

Coding and deploying new features;

Ensuring our web applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant,

and bug-free for recent versions of web browsers across all popular platforms;

Ensuring all code is readable, well documented and testable;

Working on some new developments, some significant enhancements to existing system

and some support activities.

Qualifications and Experience:

A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce

or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;

Looking for people who are:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently;

Courageous and passionate;

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;

Ethical and responsible;

Professional, trustworthy and keen

Desired Skills:

Java

Javascript

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal-opportunity employer.

Our clients operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services, manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, and recruitment throughout Africa and the Middle East.

Our service offering includes project management, software implementation, product development across various platforms, and e-commerce solutions

