Graduate Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s Client is seeking a talented Graduate Analyst to join their team. This is an exciting opportunity for recent graduates who are looking to kick-start their career in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Assisting with financial analysis, research, and due diligence for various transactions.

Supporting the deal team in preparing pitch books and presentations.

Developing and maintaining financial models, forecasts, and data analysis tools.

Conducting market research and analysing industry trends.

Assisting with transaction execution, including deal closing and documentation.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital markets.

Maintaining and reviewing data room contents and indexes.

Drafting announcements and preparing materials for investor meetings.

Researching and selecting articles for internal and external publications.

Updating pipelines, presentations, and other marketing materials.

Participating in meetings with investors, prospective investors, and partners.

Qualifications:

Degree in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting, Investments, or similar

Minimum matric mathematics: 80%; Minimum matric English: 70%; or equivalent A-levels

Some experience in financial institutions, credit investing/analysis, or private capital investing is advantageous

Strong analytical and quantitative skills

Excellent communication and presentation abilities

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel and PowerPoint

A proactive and team-oriented mindset

Language skills in French, Portuguese or Mandarin are bonus, but not essential

Salary: Negotiable

Apply for this role today, contact Shaun Ferreira at Hire resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Graduate Analyst

Graduate Analyst

Graduate Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position